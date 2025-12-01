Minnesota Man Convicted of Luring Real Estate Agent to Fake Home Viewing to Kidnap, Kill Her

A Minnesota man has been convicted of luring a Minneapolis realtor to a fake home viewing on New Year's Eve and then kidnapping and murdering her.

Monique Baugh, 28, was killed after being kidnapped from a home in Maple Grove, Minn. on Dec. 31, 2019.

Nearly six years after her killing, a Hennepin County jury convicted 40-year-old Lyndon Akeem Wiggins of several offenses, including first-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Wiggins and co-defendant Elsa Segura called and texted Monique Baugh numerous times using a "burner phone" posing as a potential client interested in a vacant home for sale.

Once Baugh arrived at the location, two men abducted her, put her in a U-Haul and later shot her. She was later found dead in an alley with her hands duct-taped.

The attackers then drove the U-Haul to Baugh's boyfriend's home, where they shot him. However, the boyfriend survived, telling investigators he could not see his attackers but identified Wiggins as a person he believed would want to harm him.

Wiggins was convicted in 2021 in Baugh's murder. The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2024, citing incorrect jury instructions, the attorney's office said in their statement.

Two other defendants, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, were also convicted in 2021 of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder; aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder; aiding and abetting kidnapping; and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping, per the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Segura, who was dating Wiggins at the time, pleaded guilty in 2024 to kidnapping to commit great bodily harm, the attorney's office said.

Berry and Davis have been sentenced to life without parole; Segura received a sentence of 240 months behind bars.Following his second conviction, Wiggins is now asking for a third trial. On the day he was scheduled to be sentenced, his lawyer filed a motion for retrial.