Minnesota Man Allegedly Kills Wife After Finding Messages from Man She was Having Affair with

A Meeker County man has been charged with killing his wife over an alleged affair she was having with another man.

As reported by KNSI, Investigators say Bryan Williams Demarais called 911 on Thursday to report that he had shot and killed his wife, Kayla Marie Demarais, at their home in rural Dassel.

Bryan Shot Kayla Following Argument Over Messages She Received from Her Lover

According to the criminal complaint, the 35-year-old suspect admitted to dispatchers that he shot his wife multiple times in the head with a .22 caliber rifle. Officials say one bullet ripped into a bedroom where their 11-year-old and eight-year-old child were hiding.

Bryan allegedly asked the children to be taken out through a bedroom window so the kids wouldn't see the aftermath of the shooting. When police arrived, Bryan exited the home and surrendered without resistance. He was taken to jail and provided a statement claiming he and his wife had been arguing about financial problems and an affair she had with another man.

According to court records, on the morning of Dec. 28th, Bryan got into a big argument with his wife about her infidelity after she received messages from the man she had been seeing on the side.

Bryan Told His Supervisor His Marriage was Over, Drove Home and Shot Kayla



Investigators say Bryan went to work, told his supervisor that his marriage was over, didn't feel he could finish his shift, and went home. He arrived at the house and allegedly shot his wife to death a short time later.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment. All three charges are felonies. His next hearing is schedulef for March 25th.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help raise funds to cover Kayla's funeral expenses and has already amassed close to $9,000 in donations.