Minneapolis Woman Killed by Violent Ex-Boyfriend 8 Minutes After She Posted About Him Stalking Her

A woman was fatally shot outside a Minnesota home minutes after posting on Facebook that she was being stalked by her violent ex-boyfriend, police say.

Riah Samuels, 34, said in a 7:45 a.m. Facebook post on Sept. 14 that her ex was stalking her earlier that morning. She said officers had served him a protective order.

Samuels wrote on Facebook, "I was trynna stay silent but stalking me at 4 in the f**king morning and the police ain't doing s**t or did a mf thing beside serve him a protective order and clearly it's not doing s**t g! F**k this!

Eight minutes after that post, Minneapolis officers responded to a home for a report of a shooting and found the woman with "life-threatening gunshot wounds," according to a news release.

She died at the scene in what officers are calling a domestic shooting. The victim was identified by family members as Samuels. Her aunt told local news outlets Samuels' "violent ex-boyfriend" had gunned her down. "He ambushed her and shot her not five times, but 10 times, right here in front of her house," Carolyn Brooks, the victim's aunt, told the station.

Less than an hour before she was killed, Samuels wrote on her Facebook page that her ex-boyfriend had threatened her family and damaged her car. She also posted a video that she says shows him hitting her several times "because he can't handle a break up."

She also shared a video that showed a man hitting her several times outside a home. Police said the accused shooter fled, but he was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Samuels had filed a protection order against the man in August after she said an attack left her with "a knot and scratches on her head and bruises on her collarbone and legs."

The 50-year-old ex, identified as Eugene David Wright, is being held in the Hennepin County Jail and is facing a murder charge, records show.