Mind Over Matter: Paralyzed Patient Plays Chess Using Brain-Chip Implant, Unveiling Neuralink's Game-Changing Potential, Watch Video

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip startup, has unveiled a groundbreaking development as its first patient showcased the ability to play online chess and video games solely through thoughts, thanks to a Neuralink brain implant. Shared widely on social media, a video featured the patient, identified as 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who had been paralyzed below the shoulders following a diving accident.

Arbaugh's introduction marked a significant milestone for Neuralink, a pioneering venture founded by Elon Musk aimed at leveraging brain technology to enable individuals to control computers with their thoughts. Musk had previously outlined plans to focus initially on patients with severe physical limitations such as cervical spinal cord impairment or quadriplegia.

The live-streamed demonstration on Musk's social platform X revealed Arbaugh's ability to operate a computer, engaging in activities like playing chess and the game Civilization VI. "I had given up on playing that game," remarked Arbaugh, emphasizing the transformative impact of the technology on his life. Describing the surgery as "super easy," he recounted being discharged from the hospital the day after the Neuralink procedure in January, underscoring the ongoing refinement necessary for the technology.

The Neuralink device, distinguished by its higher electrode count compared to other devices, holds promise for a range of future applications and operates without the need for wired connections to external devices. Musk hinted at potential advancements, suggesting the device's capacity to potentially restore vision in a post on X.

Kip Allan Ludwig, co-director of the Wisconsin Institute for Translational Neuroengineering, expressed optimism about the patient's newfound ability to interface with computers, acknowledging the transformative impact of the implant.