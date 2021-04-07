'Mimosa Girl' Has Her Teeth Smashed Out in Stunt Gone Wrong After Cocktail Binge in Viral Video

A video of a woman losing her teeth after pulling off a stunt in an inebriated state after consuming several cocktails is being widely circulated on social media.

In a clip, originally shared on TikTok, user @autumncathey6 documented her experience drinking one mimosa after another with her friends at what appears to be a bar. However, what started out as a fun video to present her state of drunkenness after consuming the popular cocktail ended with a bloody smile and a trip to the dentist for the TikTok user.

'This is Me After Seven Mimosas'

"This is me after four mimosas," Cathey can be heard saying in the video after drinking the first round of the alcoholic beverage that is composed of champagne and orange juice.

The video then shows her other companions making similar statements with their respective count of mimosas consumed. While one of Cathey's female friends claims to have consumed only two mimosas, an older gentleman says he consumed "two flights of mimosas" and another "all the flights of mimosas."

Seconds later, Cathey makes an appearance again, in a seemingly inebriated state, saying, "This is me after seven mimosas." Towards the end of the video, Cathey is seen trying to climb a monument to take a piggyback ride on her friends back and the next thing you know, she's sitting in a car with a bloody mouth and her front row of teeth missing.

"It's okay," one of her friends says while another encourages her to, "Smile big." If there's one thing that this video teaches us, it's that climbing on your friend's shoulders after drinking more than half a dozen mimosas is probably not a good idea. Watch the video below:

Cathey Had Her Teeth Glued Back In

Cathey's video has now gone viral on Twitter with nearly 3 million views on the platform and tens of thousands of retweets.

When the user who uploaded the video on Twitter, drew Cathey's attention to the viral status of the video and asked how she was doing, she replied by saying that she was doing fine and the dentist had her whole upper row of teeth glued back in.

Twitter Reactions

The viral video amassed some hilarious responses from Twitter users who tried to make with some humor. Here are some of the reactions: