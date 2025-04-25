Mills County Teacher, Coach Accused of Inviting Student to Her Home, Engaging in Sexual Activity

A Mills County teacher was fired after she allegedly confessed to engaging in sexual contact with a student.

Lily Victoria Janek, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, April 23, on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, as reported by KTXS.

Janek's arrest stemmed from a report Brownwood police received in November of a an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student. According to police, Janek began a relationship with a Mullin High School student while she was employed as a teacher and coach for Mullin ISD.

Janek allegedly invited the student to her home in Brownwood on multiple occasions before engaging in sexual activity with the student Detectives confirmed the allegations following multiple interviews with Janek and others associated with the report.

Mullin ISD said they reported the employee to Child Protection Services after receiving a letter from law enforcement April 4 that an employee confessed to inappropriate conduct with a high school student.

Janek was also banned from all school property and school-related activities. Mullin ISD Board of Trustees voted April 7 to terminate her employment and the Superintendent filed a report to the Texas Education Agency.

Mullin ISD is providing additional counseling services through their school psychologist as well as their contract with Texas Child Health Access through Telemedicine.

"While we are sickened by the conduct of this former employee, we know that this incident is not a reflection of the many exceptional educators teaching ion classrooms across the District," Mullin ISD said in the statement posted online. "We are committed to supporting the students and families impacted and ending the school year strong for all of our children."

Janek was arrested Wednesday and released on a $50,000 bond.