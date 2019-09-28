Millions of women, as young as 10-year-old, have been not eating a full diet in order to look good or shed weight, a poll finding has stated.

A study of 1,000 women between the age of 16 and 25 years found that as many as 53 per cent of females did not eat certain types of food, with dairy products topping the list, for a better body image and one in every two women (55 per cent) admitted to occasionally skipping entire meals, with two-fifths of them doing so to keep their weight in check.

The findings of the study by Arla Goodness also showed that one in every three participants cut important food such as dairy products for the very first time from their diet between the ages of 14 and 16, with almost one-tenth among 10 years old, and one in every five respondents had taken dairy off their diet.

Other important food products skipped by people include fermented food, sugars, alcohol, meat products, carbohydrates, as well as, a certain type of fats because of their least solubility in the body.

The poll also found that at least 26 per cent of women eliminating food from their diet was influenced by those around them and about one in every three women surveyed (36 per cent) were inspired from fashion, lifestyle influencers and celebrities on social media platforms.

"Certain food groups provide crucial nutrients to help support a healthy lifestyle, so removing them can have unwanted health effects. Dairy, in particular, is important for young growing girls as calcium supports the maintenance of bones and teeth," The Independent quoted Nutritionist Lucy Jones as saying.

As many as 44 per cent of young women said that dairy products, including cheese and yoghurt, were unhealthy and had a negative impact on their body, despite the food group being beneficial as part of a healthy balanced diet and vital for calcium accomplishment of the body.

The findings follow a Public Health England (PHE) data showing about 22 percent of girls aged between the age of 11 and 18 years did not consume enough calcium to meet minimum dietary requirements.