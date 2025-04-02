Miller Gardner Death: Costa Rica Hotel Disputes Carbon Monoxide Claims in Former Yankee Star's Son's Death Investigation

The cause of 14-year-old Miller Gardner's death remains uncertain as conflicting reports emerge. Costa Rican authorities initially stated that "high levels of carbon monoxide" were found in his hotel room. However, the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, where Miller was staying with his family, denies this claim, calling it an "error in initial reporting."

Hotel spokesperson Dana Cohen addressed the controversy on April 1, clarifying that the dangerous gas was detected in a mechanical room that guests do not occupy. "The levels in the hotel room were non-existent and non-lethal," Cohen told People magazine. She added that the resort is waiting for conclusive results before confirming the cause of Miller's tragic death.

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency has not commented on the hotel's statement. The agency's director, Randall Zúñiga Lopez, had previously stated that Miller "could have died from" carbon monoxide inhalation. Authorities detected levels as high as 600 parts per million in an adjacent area, far above the safe limit of zero.

Investigators continue to work on determining the official cause of death. A forensic toxicology report is pending, and results could take months due to a backlog of cases. Until then, speculation continues regarding what led to Miller's untimely passing.

Brett Gardner, Miller's father and a former New York Yankees player, and his wife Jessica Gardner have expressed their devastation. "We have so many questions and so few answers," the couple said in a March 23 statement. "Miller was a beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

The Arenas Del Mar Resort continues to cooperate with authorities as investigations progress. The hotel emphasized that it is taking the situation seriously. "We are heartbroken by this tragic loss," a resort representative told The Daily Beast. "The official cause has not yet been confirmed, and we are fully cooperating with Costa Rican judicial authorities. Out of an abundance of caution, the room in question has been blocked until further notice."

Miller died in his sleep on March 21 while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica. His sudden passing has shocked family, friends, and the sports community. A talented young athlete, Miller enjoyed football, baseball, golf, hunting, and fishing. His parents said he embraced life with enthusiasm and joy.

Randall Zúñiga emphasized that investigators are focusing on environmental factors. "It is important to note that adjacent to this room, there is a specialized machine room, which is believed to have some type of contamination," he said during a press conference on March 31. "The initial investigative findings indicate that this incident was due to contamination from this machine room."

However, with forensic results still pending, it remains unclear what ultimately caused Miller's death. The Gardner family continues to await answers, grieving the loss of their youngest son while seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding his passing.

The tragedy has drawn widespread attention, with many expressing condolences to the Gardner family. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all families who have lost a child far too soon," Brett and Jessica Gardner said.