Milla Magee: Miss England Pulls Out of Miss World Pageant Claiming Organizers in India Made Her Feel Like a 'Prostitute' and 'Performing Monkeys'

A Miss World contestant has suddenly and dramatically quit the pageant, alleging that organizers in India paraded her like a "performing monkey" and left her "feeling like a prostitute" during various pageant events, according to a report. Milla Magee, 24, became the first Miss England in the pageant's 74-year history to quit the contest, The Sun reported

She recounted that during a promotional event held on May 7 in Hyderabad, Miss World contestants were required to wear formal ball gowns throughout the entire day — including at breakfast, which was extremely uncomfortable for the contestants. However, that was not the only reason she quit the pageant, but it was something worse.

Fells Humiliated and Embarrassed Competing

What ultimately led to Magee's decision to leave the competition was being allegedly told to mingle with middle-aged businessmen at their tables as a way of "thanking" them for their financial contributions to the show, according to the outlet.

"We were expected to sit with them for the whole evening and entertain them as a thank you," Magee told the UK newspaper.

"I found that unbelievable. I remember thinking, 'This is so wrong.' I didn't come here to be farmed out for people's entertainment. Miss World is supposed to have the same values, but it's outdated and stuck in the past. They made me feel like a prostitute.

"At one point, I tried to talk about the causes I was supporting, but it was obvious the men at the table were not interested. Instead, there was weird small-talk that left me feeling uncomfortable... We were there to please these people and sit like ­performing monkeys. I couldn't stand it," Magee fumed.

Extremely Distasteful from the Organizer's End

Magee also alleged that organizers slammed the contestants for being "boring," and claimed that one of them even clapped their hands directly in her face. "She clapped her hands right in my face to get my attention and as a signal for people to listen to her... It was so disrespectful, like she was addressing children rather than a coach full of adult women," she told the outlet.

On May 16, Magee officially withdrew from the competition and flew back to her home in Cornwall — paving the way for 25-year-old Charlotte Grant, the current Miss Liverpool and runner-up, to step in as her replacement.

The 24-year-old had previously campaigned to do away with the swimwear segment from Miss World and suggested that contestants should instead be evaluated on essential life-saving skills such as CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Magee, a a trained lifeguard and passionate supporter of CPR training, became an advocate after her family faced a crisis and felt powerless during a medical emergency.

Angie Beasley, the Miss England director, confirmed Magee's exit from the pageant, citing "personal reasons" for her departure. "We regret to announce that Milla Magee has returned home to the UK due to personal reasons," Beaseley said, according to the outlet.

"We stand fully by her decision — health must always come first."