Fortnite, Call of Duty, GTA- all these famous games are part of the one billion dollar gaming industry. Several companies are producing high tech games for people who love to play such video games once in a while as well as for professional gamers, who are also participating in several world-class competitions. It will be wrong to think that a gamer's life will be limited inside his gaming room.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA is an agency of the US Department of Defense, responsible for the development of emerging technologies to be used by the military. Recently reports revealed that the agency has awarded a $316,000 grant for a study by a team of artificial intelligence researchers at the University at Buffalo. The new research focuses on the study of the brain waves and movements of around 25 video gamers.

Through this study, the researchers have planned to use this information which they will receive from the gamers and build an advance AI so that it can then coordinate the actions of entire fleets of autonomous military robots.

The new research to make robots

As reported by Digital Trends, the team of researchers who have already built a real-time strategy game for their new study, with a round of the game taking about five to 10 minutes to complete, now have to accumulate all the data. As per researcher Souma Chowdhury, if each of the gamers plays six or seven games, the team will have enough data to train the AI.

Through this study, the UB researchers hope to create an AI which will be able to guide the actions of groups of 250 robots on the ground as well as in the air, while giving the fleet the capacity to autonomously navigate unpredictable environments.

While explaining the plan of action, Chowdhury mentioned that "Humans can come up with very unique strategies that an AI might not ever learn. A lot of the hype we see in AI are in applications that are relatively deterministic environments. But in terms of contextual reasoning in a real environment to get stuff done? That's still at a nascent stage."

The AI existence in today's world

Eureka Robotics, a technology start-up from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) created a new robot that can pick up delicate optical lenses and mirrors with care and precision, just the way humans do.

This robot named as "Archimedes" was developed by the same NTU team behind the "IKEA Bot" in 2018. It should be noted that it can slot lenses and mirrors of different sizes into a custom loading tray, to get them ready for coating.

It should be mentioned that even though while talking about the future of robots and AI technology, observing-adopting-mimicking human nature to create their own database could be dangerous for the world. Earlier, Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma said that AI will become a threat to humans which means that the development on this field will reduce the job opportunities for humans and there will be no task left for people.