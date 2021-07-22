Miley Cyrus Poses in Scandalous T-shirt Atop Daddy's Nissan Car in NSFW Photo on Twitter

Miley Cyrus might have just pissed off her dad Billy Ray Cyrus with her latest NFSW photo in which she posed atop her dad's pick-up truck in a T-shirt and no pants.

In a new Twitter post, singer-songwriter Cyrus struck some seductive poses in the pink sleeveless tee to promote her branded T-shirt that says: "Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I am Gay." She went pantless under the thigh-length tank and accessorized it with a black belt with a round silver buckle and silver Gucci heels to complete the funky look.

Sharing the series of scandalous NFSW photos with her Twitter fans, Cyrus captioned, "IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says "I Red heart Dick" or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels!"

The "Malibu" singer further shared where her fans could buy their own Miley tank. "Speaking of Daddy's [sic] ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new "Miley made me gay" merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!" Cyrus wrote on her official Twitter handle. Moreover, Cyrus' sister Brandi Cyrus spotted her scandalous Twitter update and commented, "LOL not the Nissan !" as she recognized the truck.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray is yet to make any comment on his daring daughter's tweet. So is unpredictable what Cyrus' dad's verdict would be. However, Miley is known for daring to post sexy photos on her Instagram and other social media accounts.

Last month the "Party in the U.S.A" singer posted a revealing mirror-selfie in thong to her Instagram account, which she hinted her family wouldn't be too happy about. But at this point, Miley Cyrus' parents have already gotten used to not being outraged by her scandalized behavior.

Miley Cyrus T-Shirt Price and Features

The singer's latest launch has been priced at $35. The pink muscle tee also features some hand-drawn illustrations that look like the Blue Origin rocket which took billionaire Jeff Bezos to space.

Meanwhile, some of Cyrus' fans took to Twitter to share that they couldn't afford the sexy tank as they have other personal stuff to deal with. "I want this shirt so bad. Mostly because its true, but also my rent is due in 10 days and I can barely pay that Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joySkull," one of her fans on the social media platform tweeted while many others just wished if the singer could send them for free.