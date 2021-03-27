Miley Cyrus Has Found a New Lover? Who is Dominic Richard Harrison AKA Yungblud?

Popstar Miley Cyrus seems to have found a new lover. The controversial singer has made it to headlines for drinking again. Reportedly, the singing sensation appears to have relapsed during the pandemic as she was spotted at the famed Rainbow Bar and Grill in LA on Thursday.

Cyrus was also seen getting cosy with fellow musician Yungblud, who is now suspected to be her new lover. Miley Cyrus grabbed attention at the bar for letting loose and knocking back 'shots' with Yungblud months after revealing she was sober again. Both Cyrus and Yungblud were hanging out with a group of friends at the outdoor dining area of The Village Pub in Palm Springs in California.

The Wrecking Ball singer was spotted at the bar on the Sunset Strip and she was drinking, according to a source. In January Cyrus revealed to media that she'd broken her sobriety during the pandemic, although she was back on the wagon. She said that she got sober when she was halfway into attaining the age of 26 and then later she was fully sober when she was 27. But the loneliness during the pandemic got her into drinking again due to the struggle and anxiety. "Like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I'm back in five weeks," said Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus was seen donning a white graphic tee and covering her face with a black mask at the bar. She looked cheerful and in good spirits throughout the night and was seen laughing next to one of her male friends, according to reports.

Who is Dominic Richard Harrison AKA Yungblud?

Dominic Richard Harrison, professionally known as Yungblud, is a singer, songwriter and actor. He made his singing debut in 2018 with EP, Yungblud, followed by his full-length 21st Century Liability album. The August 1997 born singer, who was earlier in a relationship with Halsey is now linked to Miley Cyrus, who previously dated Cody Simpson.

Yungblud and Halsey called it quits on their relationship in 2019, but they remain good friends and often spark speculation they're back together. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Miley Cyrus broke up with Simpson last year in August. However, they remain friends.