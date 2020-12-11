A video of Mike Pence at a recent rally is being widely circulated on social media with users questioning the vice president's sexuality.

The video, shared by The Recount on Twitter, shows Pence prancing and clapping simultaneously as he makes his way to the stage after stepping down from the Air Force Two in Georgia on Thursday.

The vice president made the appearance to boost the Senate re-election campaigns for fellow Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. However, Pence's visit has led to speculation over his sexual preferences instead.

The Pence-Prance Spurs Gay Memes

Pence's entry, which was set to Free's 'All Right Now,' has gone viral on Twitter with more than 1 millions views and has racked up thousands of comments from users joking that Pence might be secretly gay.

"This is why he's against gay marriage. It's always hating of one's self. It makes so much more sense now," wrote one user, while another commented, "Is this how Mike Pence ran out of the closet?"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Anti-Gay Pence's 'Gay' Past

This is not the first time a social media post has sparked speculation about the vice president's sexuality. In 2016, a photo purportedly showing a young Mike Pence with his chest exposed alongside a gay pornstar started circulating on social media along with the claim that it was from Pence's "gay past."

However, fact-checking website Snopes later confirmed that the claim was "false." The man in the photo was identified as Brad Patton, a porn actor, after the original photo was shared on MySpace.

Pence has long been a skeptic of laws that that seek to expand gay rights. He opposed same-sex marriage and supported a constitutional amendment that would have defined marriage as between a man and a woman. Moreover, he not only opposed a law that would prohibit discrimination against LGBT people in the workplace but also objected to the repeal of the "don't ask, don't tell" military policy that prohibited soldiers from openly identifying as gay.