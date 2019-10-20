Days after 'Hamilton' actor Miguel Cervantes announced the heart-wrenching news of his 3-year-old daughter Adelaide's death, his wife Kelly shared how devastating the loss has been for her on her personal blog. In a saddening post, titled 'The Dark', Kelly Cervantes opened up about her feelings and how she has been coping up following Adelaide's death.

A day before Adelaide's celebrations of life on Sunday,October 20, Kelly wrote on her blog,"I'm giving myself a pass this week and acknowledging that there is nothing I can say on this page that is going to make any of this better," She further explains the voidness she is going through after Adelaide's death," I know in time I may feel a sense of conflicting relief but right now its just a gaping hole of grief. No amount of flowers, food, alcohol or words can fill it and to be entirely honest, right now I don't want them to."

Kelly's post further reads, "I've been spending a lot of time in Adelaide's room these last few days. It's small and contained and there is nowhere in the world that I feel closer to her. I don't do much other than lay in her bed, think of her and work through a Costco pallet's worth of Kleenex."

Miguel Cervantes announced the news of his daughter's demise by sharing a picture that was posted by his wife Kelly on the very same day. The picture showcases an empty bed that is stuffed with toys. Miguel captioned the picture as," The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in her mother's arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

Adelaide first suffered a seizure when she was 7-month-old soon after the doctor diagnosed her with Infantile Spasms (IS). Her mother, Kelly had been sharing minute details of her munchkin's journey through epilepsy in her blog, Inchstones.