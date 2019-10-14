It's a sad time for 'Hamilton' actor Miguel Cervantes and his family, for his 3-year-old daughter Adelaide reportedly died only a few days before her impending 4th birthday. Miguel and his wife Kelly confirmed the devastating news on Saturday.

In a statement issued to People Magazine, the 42-year-old actor revealed that their daughter died shortly after entering hospice care last week.

"The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning," they said. "She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the 'calm' for which they've been searching for so long."

It is being further reported that Miguel will take a break from his leading role in the Chicago run of 'Hamilton'. However, he does plan on returning to the stage soon. Meanwhile, the entire family is currently in a deep state of mourning, and Miguel's wife Kelly has been regularly sharing heartbreaking posts on social media.

"The machines are off," the grieving parent wrote alongside a picture of Adelaide's empty room. "Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaide bug and forever after."

The 3-year-old almost spent her entire life battling mind-numbing seizures that no one can still quite explain. After missing out on quite a few early childhood milestones, Adelaide experienced her first seizure when she was merely 7 months old.

Soon, doctors figured that the toddler's seizures were a clear symptom of epilepsy, and at the age of 9 months, little Adelaide was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms (IS). Her mother Kelly vastly documented the little one's journey through epilepsy in her popular blog Inchstones, and through her work with the Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE), which raises funds for research that can find a cure for the destructive illness.

Both Miguel and Kelly have since been committed to the cause of raising more and more awareness on Infantile Spasms and epilepsy, and they believe that they have been "given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that's exactly what we intend to do."