Midway Target Starbucks in Minnesota has found itself at the center of a major controversy after an employee allegedly "misheard" the name of a Muslim teen and wrote ISIS on her cup.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), which is terming the incident as Islamophobic, wants the employee fired. While Target in an official statement has muscled in support of its employee at the Starbucks in St. Paul.

Aishah, who has withheld her second name for safety reasons, held a press conference on Monday where she said that she had repeated her name multiple times to the barista.

"When I first received the drink I was in shock that in this day and age something like this could be written," Aishah said who was accompanied by a civil rights attorney.

Humiliated Aishah approached the manager of Midway Target Starbucks who said that it was a mistake and sent her away with a $25 gift card.

ISIS or the Islamic State is a dreaded Muslim terrorist group that had captured swathes of lands in Iraq and Syria. The terrorist group is known for its high production beheading videos.

Target Minnesota defends employee

In an official statement, Target said that the company had immediately offered its apology to Aishah after learning of the incident. A company spokesperson said the Starbucks employee had misheard Aishah's name. Here is their full statement:

At Target, we want everyone who shops with us to feel welcomed, valued and respected and we strictly prohibit discrimination and harassment in any form. We are very sorry for this guest's experience at our store and immediately apologized to her when she made our store leaders aware of the situation. We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with more clarification. We're taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again.

The CAIR that is now demanding that the employee and the manager be fired has refused to accept the explanation.

"This is not a simple mistake. No one puts, you know, the 'KKK' on the cup of somebody's drink," Jaylani Hussein, CAIR Minnesota's executive director said during the press conference, according to CBS Minnesota.