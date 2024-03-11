The Midnight Studio: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Midnight Studio will premiere on ENA on Monday (March 11) at 10:00 pm KST. It is based on a novel of the same name by screenwriter Kim Yi Rang. The fantasy thriller stars Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk. People in Korea can watch the survival show on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The fantasy romance drama revolves around the life of a photographer who loves taking pictures of dead people. Joo Won will portray photographer Seo Ki Joo. Kwon Nara will appear onscreen as a lawyer named Han Bom, who cannot tolerate injustice. Yoo In Soo will feature Assistant Manager Go, the customer sales representative of the photo studio. Eum Moon Suk will play former homicide detective Baek Nam Gu.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Midnight Studio Episode 1:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will feature the narratives of those who once led ordinary lives. These ghosts will interact with humans with different abilities to solve some cases. Cast member Joo Won teased an emotional rollercoaster of events in the premiere episode.

"When I first read the script, I could relate to it. I cried for a long time. In addition to me, the actors and staff felt this could be a really heartwarming and good project. Since the filming process was good, I think that the viewers will be able to feel this as well. I filmed this project, but I dare say it's a drama I want to recommend," the actor said.

According to Kwon Nara, the magical and warm stories unfold within the photo studio are extremely interesting. She described this drama as a project of a lifetime because there were several moments in the mini-series that she felt moving while filming.

"I smelled a big hit. All the actors and staff worked hard to film with great affection [for our drama]. I'm confident that we won't disappoint. Please show lots of interest and love. It'll also be fun to watch while focusing on the story of Assistant Manager Ko, who has been single all his life, as he learns to love and grow," cast member Yoo In Soo shared.