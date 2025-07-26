Midland Woman Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Boy

A Midland, Texas, woman was arrested this week after a mother reported that her 14-year-old son had been sexually assaulted.

Deisha Morales, 20, is facing charges of sexual assault of a child - a second-degree felony - as well as evading arrest.

According to court records, on July 20, investigators with the Midland Police Department were contacted by a representative of Child Protective Services after a mother reported that her son had made a sexual assault outcry.

Victim Said Morales Touched Him Inappropriately, Made Sexual Advances

During a subsequent forensic interview, the 14-year-old boy told investigators that he was "cuddling" with Morales in bed when she touched him inappropriately and made inappropriate sexual advances.

When investigators spoke with Morales, she initially denied the allegations and agreed to come to the department and take a polygraph test. On July 22, during a pre-interview prior to the lie detector test, Morales reportedly admitted to sexually touching the child despite knowing his age and that it "was wrong."

Morales Tried to Flee After Telling Investigators She Needed to Use the Restroom but was Caught and Arrested

When investigators told Morales that she was being placed under arrest, she asked to first go to the restroom; a short time later, Morales told officers she was going to "run." However, she was quickly caught and arrested without further incident.

Morales remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon on a combined $75,500 bond.