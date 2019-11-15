A week before the launch of Google Stadia, Microsoft has announced that its xCloud video game streaming platform will get a full release next year along with 50 new games.

Microsoft had initially launched the xCloud preview with only five games a month ago, and is now adding 50 more games today including titles like "Madden NFL 20," "Devil May Cry 5," "Tekken 7" and "Forza Horizon 4," making it known to gamers that it has a firmer handle on delivering a bold new streaming service than Google, which is struggling ahead of Stadia's Nov. 19 launch.

Google Stadia's recently-announced launch line-up failed to resonate with the gaming community not only for including only 12 titles at launch but also for offering titles that were already outdated, as previously reported. With xCloud only in preview currently, this huge list is embarrassing for Google Stadia, especially considering that these games are currently free for preview members.

Mircosoft's Phil Spencer revealed at the X019 in London that the company also plans to include xCloud with Xbox Game Pass next year, allowing players to stream games from the company's subscription service directly from the cloud.

For now, the xCloud preview is only available for Android phones and tablets, but Microsoft says next year it'll be heading to Windows PCs and other devices and will also get support for PlayStation 4 controllers.

Either way, having a 50-game catalog is already more than Stadia's current list and Google will have to pull up its socks if it wants to emerge victorious in this video game streaming war. Although Google has promised additional titles next year, Microsoft will also obviously continue to expand its streaming service in the future. Check out xCloud's full list of games below:

Microsoft xCloud Preview Games:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Rad

Soulcalibur VI

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

WRC 7

Devil May Cry 5

F1 2019

For the King

Absolver

Madden NFL 20

Vermintide 2

Vampyr

Conan Exiles

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Hitman

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

TERA

World War Z

Black Desert Online

Sniper Elite 4

Puyo Puyo Champions

Just Cause 4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

ARK: Survival Evolved

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

WWE 2K20

Overcooked!

Yoku's Island Express

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Darksiders 3

Hello Neighbor

Subnautica

World of Tanks: Mercenaries

World of Warships: Legends

Crackdown 3

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

ReCore: Definitive Edition

State of Decay 2

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

Previously available on xCloud: