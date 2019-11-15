A week before the launch of Google Stadia, Microsoft has announced that its xCloud video game streaming platform will get a full release next year along with 50 new games.
Microsoft had initially launched the xCloud preview with only five games a month ago, and is now adding 50 more games today including titles like "Madden NFL 20," "Devil May Cry 5," "Tekken 7" and "Forza Horizon 4," making it known to gamers that it has a firmer handle on delivering a bold new streaming service than Google, which is struggling ahead of Stadia's Nov. 19 launch.
Google Stadia's recently-announced launch line-up failed to resonate with the gaming community not only for including only 12 titles at launch but also for offering titles that were already outdated, as previously reported. With xCloud only in preview currently, this huge list is embarrassing for Google Stadia, especially considering that these games are currently free for preview members.
Mircosoft's Phil Spencer revealed at the X019 in London that the company also plans to include xCloud with Xbox Game Pass next year, allowing players to stream games from the company's subscription service directly from the cloud.
For now, the xCloud preview is only available for Android phones and tablets, but Microsoft says next year it'll be heading to Windows PCs and other devices and will also get support for PlayStation 4 controllers.
Either way, having a 50-game catalog is already more than Stadia's current list and Google will have to pull up its socks if it wants to emerge victorious in this video game streaming war. Although Google has promised additional titles next year, Microsoft will also obviously continue to expand its streaming service in the future. Check out xCloud's full list of games below:
Microsoft xCloud Preview Games:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Rad
- Soulcalibur VI
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- WRC 7
- Devil May Cry 5
- F1 2019
- For the King
- Absolver
- Madden NFL 20
- Vermintide 2
- Vampyr
- Conan Exiles
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Hitman
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- TERA
- World War Z
- Black Desert Online
- Sniper Elite 4
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- Just Cause 4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- WWE 2K20
- Overcooked!
- Yoku's Island Express
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Darksiders 3
- Hello Neighbor
- Subnautica
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries
- World of Warships: Legends
- Crackdown 3
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- State of Decay 2
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
Previously available on xCloud:
- Sea of Thieves
- Killer Instinct
- Gears 5
- Halo 5: Guardians