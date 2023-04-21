Microsoft Drops Twitter as an Advertising Platform, Musk Threatens Legal Action

Microsoft announced on April 19 that it is removing Twitter support from company's company's Smart Campaigns advertising platform, which means that Microsoft clients won't be able to access their Twitter accounts to create and publish tweets through the smart campaign.

Although the company has not provided any specific reason for doing so, it is assumed that the API access fee starting from $42,000 to use the Twitter platform for advertising could be the reason behind that.

Interestingly, Microsoft has taken this decision just a few days before 29 April when the social media company plans to transition to its new paid Twitter API plan.

It is to be noted that this does not mean that Microsoft is leaving the social media platform or stopping its advertising on it. Microsoft Advertising, like Google Ads, is a B2B platform that allows firms to market their products and services on social media platforms as well as Bing.

But now brands won't be able to advertise on Twitter using Microsoft Advertising. "Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter." the company said.

Microsoft is planning to bring its AI ads, it is already in discussion with many agencies about how it plans to make money from its revamped Bing search engine. Microsoft-backed OpenAI is one of the most significant AI players at present.

This made Twitter head fume, as Microsoft's move could harm Twitter as many other organizations have also pulled out from Twitter advertising due to the same reason. Musk has vaguely accused Microsoft of mining and illegally using Twitter data through their trained AI. In response to Microsoft's move, he tweeted 'Lawsuit Time.'