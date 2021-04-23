Mickie James' Fans Slam WWE for Sending Belongings in Trash Bag after her Exit, Trends #MickieJamesDeservesBetter

The fans of Mickie James have slammed WWE for sending her belongings in a trash bag her exit from the company. She was released recently as part of budget-cutting measures and the wrestler revealed the disrespectful treatment meted out to her by her former company on Twitter.

Mickie James's Tweet

Mickie James tagged WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and posted, ''Dear @VinceMcMahon Im not sure if you're aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters . [sic]"

Her post shocked the fans of WWE who instantly demanded the company to apologize. After realising the blunder on its part, Triple H announced that the person responsible for this disrespectful act has been fired.

Triple H Tweeted

He wrote, "Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. [sic]"

Stephanie McMahon too apologised to Micke James on Twitter. She posted, "@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE . The person responsible is no longer with our company.[sic]"

Who's Responsible for It?

As per a report on WWE Inc, a staff member named Mark Carrano, who was the Senior Director of Talent Relations, has been fired. He is said to be the person who deals with the talents after their exit. Reportedly, he has been in the company for some time now.

However, the fans are not in a position to accept the apologies from Stephanie and Triple H. Many have responded to their tweets by stating that these tweets are nothing but a 'PR stunt' and urged them to personally call the wrestler to admit the mistake from their side.

People from the pro-wrestling industry have also reacted to the development and their tweets can be seen below:

The angry fans of Mickie James have started a trend on Twitter using the hashtag - #MickieJamesDeservesBetter. Check out their outbursts below:

