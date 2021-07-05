A 13-year-old Michigan boy died in his sleep three days after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to open an investigation into the teenager's death.

Jacob Clynick, who was prepping to start high school this fall, received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a Walgreens in Zilwaukee, Michigan, on June, 13, his aunt told The Detroit Free Press.

Clynick Had No Underlying Health Conditions

Clynick was healthy and had no underlying health conditions. The only side effects he experienced from the vaccine were common symptoms like fatigue and fever.

On June 15, two nights after his second jab, Clynick complained of a stomach ache before going to sleep and did not wake up. "He passed away in the middle of the night at home," his aunt, Tammy Burages, said.

CDC Investigation into Autopsy Findings

The Saginaw County health department confirmed the CDC investigation, nothing that the medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and the death was reported to the state health department as well as the CDC.

"The investigation as to whether there is a correlation between his death and vaccination is now at the federal level with CDC," the Saginaw County Health Department Medical Director told the Free Press in a statement.

Did the Vaccine Cause an Enlargement of the Heart?

The family was told that preliminary autopsy findings suggest Clynick's heart was enlarged when he died and there was fluid around his heart, according to Burages.

Clynick's death was reported a month after the CDC acknowledged reports of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, among adolescents and young adults who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Although it is still unclear what caused the teenager's death, Burages hopes the federal investigators will at least find some clues from his autopsy investigation

"This is one of those things that I suspect they're never going to really be able to say, 'Oh, it was shot' or 'It wasn't shot,' " Burages said. "There must be something that makes certain kids more susceptible to having a serious heart reaction, and I think Jacob was one of those kids. So whatever that serious thing was, whatever the underlying health issue was, is something maybe that the autopsy will tell us."