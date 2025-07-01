Michigan Prep School Teacher Charged After She Revealed Sexual Relationship with Teen Student to Colleague

A prep school teacher in Michigan is facing a felony charge after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage student and then telling a colleague about it, leading to her arrest, according to prosecutors.

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, who previously taught at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 16-year-old boy. The alleged relationship occurred in 2023, while Sanroman was employed at the school.

Prosecutors said the investigation began when Sanroman revealed the relationship to a fellow teacher, who then alerted law enforcement.

This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community."

McDonald, a former teacher herself, commended the colleague who came forward. "I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation," she said.

If convicted of the charges, Sanroman could face up to 15 years in prison.