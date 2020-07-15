In the midst of police violence and racist attacks that shook the entire nation, here's a Michigan cop who proved that not every officer is inhuman. He rushed to the spot and saved the life of a three-week-old baby in the middle of the road.

Sterling Heights Police Department released a dashboard camera video of the incident on Facebook. In the video, officer Cameron Maciejewski could be seen rushing to a call concerning the baby who was struggling to breathe on July 9.

The footage also captured the mother of the baby girl, who was panicking, seeing the condition of her child but not Maciejewski. He assured her and the rest of the family before taking the child into his arms. He then checked for signs of life and then realized that there was something stuck in her airway.

He turned the baby around and then performed a few back thrusts before the child started to cry. Maciejewski assured the family that the infant was fine and was breathing. Hearing that, the mother of the infant fell to the ground in relief. Later, the infant was turned over to the Sterling Heights Fire Department for medical attention.

The police department acknowledged that its officer "Maciejewski's quick, calm, [and] lifesaving actions" saved the outcome as it could have turned tragic had the officer failed to deal with it quickly and efficiently. The department said, "Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family."

In another video, posted by Sterling Heights Police Department on Facebook, Maciejewski said that he learned how to handle a situation like this during his training in police academy and also while working with the department. "If I start freaking or if I can't handle myself or handle my cool, it just escalates everything for the family," he said.