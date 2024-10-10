Michigan Man to Spend Life in Prison After Son Finds Child Pornography on His Tablet

An Oakland County man is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing children for years.

Jeremy McCallum, 48, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 9, to 85 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

The investigation began in 2020 when McCallum's son spoke to police after he reportedly found child pornography on his father's tablet. Police carried out a search warrant and found physical and digital files that allegedly depicted years of sexual abuse of three children by McCallum.

According to authorities, one of the minors, a little girl, was abused by McCallum for the better part of a decade. The abuse was documented on VHS, his cell phone, and in Polaroids, authorities said. McCallum abused another girl when she was an infant and recorded it on VHS and on his phone. The third victim, a little boy, was sexually abused and was recorded on VHS.

At the time, he was charged with 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of felony firearm, one count of child sexual abuse, one count of extortion and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was denied bond.

After years of litigation, McCallum pleaded guilty on June 18 to all charges, plus one count of possession of child pornography.

"This defendant committed monstrous crimes. This prosecution and sentence should send a strong message to child predators: you will suffer severe consequences if you harm our children," said U.S. Attorney Ison.