Michigan Man Kills Wife After She Tells Him Their Relationship was 'Over,' Following Domestic Dispute

A Michigan man is being held on a $10 million bond in connection with the Fourth of July shooting death of his wife.

Michael Lee Allison, 44, is accused of one count of open murder and one felony firearm charge for allegedly killing his 27-year-old wife Nicole Marie Allison following an argument on July 4, according to Toledo, Ohio-based ABC affiliate WTVG.

Motorist Alerted Police After Spotting Nicole in a Ditch Next to an Armed Michael

The couple lived in Raisin Township, Michigan. According to WTVG, Raisin Township Police Department officers arrived on the scene in response to shots fired just before 7:00 p.m. on the day in question. Responding officers were reportedly "flagged down by a motorist" who alerted them to a woman in a ditch and a nearby man with a gun still in his hands.

"They proceeded to the scene where they saw the victim laying in the ditch there and a white male that was standing near her with a shotgun," RTPD Chief Kevin Grayer told WTVG.

"Officers were able to talk him down to putting the shotgun down without incident. Come to find out, he was a 44-year-old white male who was the husband of the deceased 27-year-old white female.

Nicole Tried to End the Relationship, Was Leaving When She was Shot

Police say Nicole Allison attempted to get help following the alleged domestic dispute and was gunned down by her husband as she attempted to leave. He reportedly stopped her just outside the couple's house.

"During the investigation it appears that a domestic dispute had taken place inside their residence and that the female attempted to flee the area to get help when she was confronted by her husband outside of the residence where she would sadly lose her life at the scene," Grayer added in a statement obtained by The Daily Telegram. "My heart and prayers go out to the family and friends whom this has affected."

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the local paper, Michael Allison said that during the end of an argument, he punched his wife several times after she told him their relationship was over. In her ensuing efforts to escape the domestic violence, the deceased woman's husband allegedly admitted to shooting her twice.

The affidavit also reportedly said evidence at the scene supported the version of events to which the defendant allegedly confessed.

Michael Allison appeared in court on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least two minor boys were taken from the residence after the violence that took their mother's life, authorities said. The children were reportedly placed in the custody of their grandparents.