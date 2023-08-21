Michigan Man Accused of Killing Wife a Day After She Served Him Divorce Papers 6 Months After Their Wedding

A Michigan man is being held without bail after Grand Rapids police say he shot and killed his wife, Alicia Danielle Lofton, the day after she served him with divorce papers.

On Aug. 17, the police responded to the area of Adams Street and Union Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, the police found Alicia dead on the ground beside a house. Officers said Alicia had multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body, according to an affidavit.

Husband Had Active Protection Order Against Him Over Domestic Violence Incident

Investigators said they quickly identified, Alicia's husband, Marcus Durayalle Lofton, as the suspect. On Friday, he was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is still in jail without bail.

According to court documents, Alicia has had an active protection order against her husband, Marcus, since May of this year. At the time, Marcus was arrested for domestic violence against Alicia. The couple tied the knot in February.

Alicia Told Marcus She was Divorcing Him and Selling the House

When detectives interviewed Lofton, he told them that Alicia had served him divorce papers on Aug. 16 and she told him she was selling the house. But about 8 a.m. Aug. 17, he made contact with her at the Union Avenue house.

Marcus Lofton allegedly told detectives that they argued. Then he grabbed Alicia Lofton's pistol, a Glock, from a drawer and tried to strike her with it. According to the affidavit, he then told police the gun went off. His wife then moved to a bedroom and locked the door.

Marcus Lofton then told detectives he forced the door open and found his wife trying to climb out a window. "Marcus stated he shot Alicia numerous times before he fled in his maroon SUV," police wrote in the affidavit. Marcus is scheduled to appear in Michigan court again on September 5th for a preliminary hearing.