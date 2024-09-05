Michigan Bride and Groom Arrested for Running Over, Killing Groomsman Following Argument at Their Wedding

A bride and groom from Michigan have been arrested after police say the groom intentionally hit his groomsman with an SUV following his wedding, resulting in the groomsman's death.

The Flint Police Department says officers were called to reports of a pedestrian injury crash at about 8 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Terry Lewis Taylor Jr. with severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WNEM reports.

Police say further investigation revealed that Taylor had attended the wedding as a groomsman earlier that day. After the wedding, he was involved in an argument that allegedly led to him being intentionally hit with an SUV driven at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the groom, identified as 22-year-old James Shirah, was driving the SUV. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Shirah's bride, 21-year-old Savahna Collier, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Her bond was set for $4,000.