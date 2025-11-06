Michigan Babysitter Who Threw Toddler into Wall, Then Claimed He Died from Allergic Reaction to 'Eating Soap,' Sentenced

A 24-year-old Roseville woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for abusing a 22-month-old boy she was babysitting, causing his death, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Kimora Hodges was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without parole for felony murder and 15 to 40 years for first-degree child abuse. A jury found Hodges guilty in late July.

According to prosecutors, on June 13, 2022, Hodges slammed the 22-month-old Kyrie Starks while he was under her care. The boy suffered various injuries, including subdural hemorrhage and bilateral retinal hemorrhages, according to prosecutors. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Kyrie's mother, Taylor Starks, Hodges had first contacted her about how the boy was sleeping. Hodges later said Kyrie had eaten soap and was having an allergic reaction. Starks said she believed this until Kyrie was taken to a hospital.

"He had blunt force trauma to the head, and he was bleeding out his ears and had to have immediate brain surgery," Starks said. "All I know is she threw my son into the wall and shook him up pretty bad, and they said that's just a bit of what she did to him."

"The sentence handed down today reflects the severity of the crime committed. The defendant's actions resulted in the tragic death of an innocent child, and the court has imposed a life sentence without the possibility of parole to hold her fully accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family, whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act. The justice system has a duty to protect the most vulnerable, and today's sentence underscores that duty," he added.