Michele Little: Florida Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Making Out With Teen Student in Classroom

A Florida teacher has been arrested after she allegedly made sexual comments to a student and later kissed him in her classroom.

Michele Little, 29, was charged this week with indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors and has also been placed on administrative leave from her job at Sarasota Military Academy High School, FOX 13 reports.

Little Allegedly Made Flirty Comments to Student, Called Him 'Hot' and 'Dangerous'

Officials at the school are said to have reported Little to police because of rumors that she and the 17-year-old student were in an inappropriate relationship. When interviewed by investigators, the student disclosed that the relationship first began when Little made sexual comments toward him over several weeks.

"He said it started with small things when she would flirt with him by looking him up and down and making flirting remarks to him," a police report reads, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. "She would call him dangerous because he was only 17-year-old and 'hot.'"



Little and the Student Allegedly 'Made Out' for 15 Minutes

On April 17, the student went to Little's classroom over lunch break and she put up a sign stating that testing or tutoring was in progress so only he would be in the room

During this encounter, the student allegedly asked Little what she would be doing when school ended and Little responded that she would be cleaning her room. The student told police that he asked jokingly whether she needed any help, and she said yes, NBC2 News reports.

The teen came back to the classroom after school and Little had the door propped open with a pencil to prevent the door from locking. When the student entered the room, Little closed the blinds and the student logged into a computer to make it appear as if he was working. Little and the student then allegedly "made out" for up to 15 minutes, according to FOX 13.

School Release Statement Following Little's Arrest

Police arrested Little on Friday and she was scheduled to appear in court over the weekend for a bond hearing. Police said Sarasota Military Academy High School sent the following statement to faculty, parents and students:

"The High School administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department. We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD."