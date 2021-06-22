Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has come under attack from the angry fans of the Indian cricket team. The cricketer's latest Tweet has once again paved the way for netizens to flood his timeline with memes trolling him for his post.

The Tweet and the Troll

Michael Vaughan has often got into trouble with the Indian fans for writing off the Men in Blue and now his comment over its ongoing match against New Zealand at the World Test Championship at Southampton has not gone well with them.

He tweeted, "If this #worldtestchampionshipfinal been played up north they wouldn't have missed a minutes play ... #Justsaying #INDvsNZ !! NZ would have been champions by now ... Winking face with tongue. [sic]"

This tweet comes days after he posted, "I see India have been saved by the weather .... Winking face with tongue #WorldTestChampionship. [sic]" The fans have not taken his latest post lightly as he is now being trolled through hilarious memes.

Check out fans tweets and memes below:

Rahul Sharma: Had the mockery of a World Cup final wasn't made in 2019, NZ would have been world champions. #OnOn Boies Pilled Bell Man‍⚕: @MichaelVaughan

Rahul Sharma: Had the mockery of a World Cup final wasn't made in 2019, NZ would have been world champions. #OnOn Boies Pilled Bell Man‍⚕: @MichaelVaughan

not funny. didnt laugh. not even a single giggle. not a single haha. not even a hehe. not a sound. not at all funny. i did not even feel like laughing one bit. i didn't let out even a chuckle. not even a subtle burst of air out of my Oesophagus . H A R S H: Another tweet to get engagememlnt and replies. And i am pretty sure some of indians won't disappoint him

Jay.: NZ would've been world cup champions too if it was played with unbiased umpires Jay.: Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face it's like a routine now

No guts to chase 4rpo score on Day-5 with 10 wickets in hand Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy

You deserved the thrashing from NZ Angkit_Boruah: Don't need your opinions, sir. Already have seen your predictions in cricket as well as in football.Rolling on the floor laughing

Salute to ICC's decision on hosting a final match at such a venue where almost 100 overs seems difficult. #ICCWorldTestChampionship Jayaram Balabaskaran: @MichaelVaughan for being the scarecrow driving away evil eyes ever since we stepped foot on Australian soil and the rest of it is easy to see... Pls continue to open ur arms wider and play the scarecrow part well.. ARKAPRAVA ROY: You were saying something, man. Better be prepared for a month long nightmare in August. Keep disrespecting Indians and we promise that we'll keep snatching all the trophies from here on out

#worldtestchampionshipfinal #IndiaVsNewZealand

The Match Status

India has scored 217 runs in the first innings in the rain-affected one-off match. New Zealand, by the time this story went for publishing, had scored 199 runs for the loss of seven wickets. With one still one and a half-day to go, the match can still produce the result if the rains do not interrupt the play.