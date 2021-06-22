Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has come under attack from the angry fans of the Indian cricket team. The cricketer's latest Tweet has once again paved the way for netizens to flood his timeline with memes trolling him for his post.
The Tweet and the Troll
Michael Vaughan has often got into trouble with the Indian fans for writing off the Men in Blue and now his comment over its ongoing match against New Zealand at the World Test Championship at Southampton has not gone well with them.
He tweeted, "If this #worldtestchampionshipfinal been played up north they wouldn't have missed a minutes play ... #Justsaying #INDvsNZ !! NZ would have been champions by now ... Winking face with tongue. [sic]"
This tweet comes days after he posted, "I see India have been saved by the weather .... Winking face with tongue #WorldTestChampionship. [sic]" The fans have not taken his latest post lightly as he is now being trolled through hilarious memes.
Check out fans tweets and memes below:
The Match Status
India has scored 217 runs in the first innings in the rain-affected one-off match. New Zealand, by the time this story went for publishing, had scored 199 runs for the loss of seven wickets. With one still one and a half-day to go, the match can still produce the result if the rains do not interrupt the play.