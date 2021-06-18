The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played between India and New Zealand. The two top teams will lock horns in the one-off match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in England.

Both the teams have played good cricket consistently for over 12 months to find the berth in the final. India won five out of six series'. It played 17 matches and won 12 matches. It lost four matches with one match ending in a draw.

At the same period, New Zealand played five series out of which it won three series. The Kiwis played 11 matches and won seven matches while it lost four matches.

Team India:

Virat Kohli's team landed in England after the IPL suspended mid-way due to Covid-19 crisis. The Men in Blue did not have a practice match, but the team is confident of putting up a good performance. The squad for the historic match has already been announced.

Indian Squad:

1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Ishant Sharma, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Team New Zealand:

New Zealand has played a two-test match series against England and beat the home side comfortably. With good match practice and a series victory, the Kiwis has a strong reason to believe that it can beat India. However, the squad forthe match has not been announced, yet.

New Zealand Possible 11:

1 Tom Latham, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 BJ Watling (wk), 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ajaz Patel/Kyle Jamieson, 10 Neil Wagner, 11 Trent Boult.

Where to Watch The Match Live Online?

The cricket fans in Singapore can watch the WTC final live on Hotstar. The match begins at 6 pm local time. Star Sports will broadcast the matches in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

In South Africa, the final of the World Test Championship will be aired live on Super Sport and it will be streamed live by the same channel.

Live Streaming in India and New Zealand

In the cricket-crazy nation India, the match will be aired on Star Sports and DD Sports and it will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. The mobile users with a Jio connection can watch the match for free on Jio App.

In New Zealand, Sky New Zealand will broadcast the match live. Netizens can watch the match on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go app .

New Zealand vs India WTC Live Match in US, Canada, Australia

Willow TV, ESPN+, Hotstar in the US and Canada, Kayo App and icc.tv, in Australia, Sky Go & Now in England, Flow Sports in the Carribean, and Switch TV in UAE.

In most countries, cricket fans can watch the match live on icc.tv and the Facebook page and website/app of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Match Start Timings: 3.30 pm IST, 11.00 am UK time, 5.00 am CT.