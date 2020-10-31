The documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is giving a warning to people not to be overconfident with the lead Joe Biden is enjoying in the polls as the Donald Trump supporters are always undercounted. In 2016, Moore made a prediction that the current US President will win the election and back in August he warned that Trump might win reelection as his supporters are enthusiastic.

On Thursday, Moore to Hill.TV's Rising hosts that the Biden supporters must not take the polls showing the challenger's lead in many states without a grain of salt. "Don't believe these polls, first of all. Second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter's very suspicious of the 'Deep State' calling them and asking them who they're voting for," Moore said as reported by the Daily Mail.

Trump in Presidential Election

He also mentioned that the polls are not an accurate count. Instead of taking the Biden poll results at the face value, Moore mentioned that it will probably be more accurate, but not scientific, to cut the results in half to get an idea of Biden's actual lead. He said that the fight will be pretty close. Moore in July said that the polls had shown Biden was ahead in Michigan by 16 points, but now Trump has cut that margin in half.

He mentioned that although everyone wants him to give a prediction of the election ahead, he does not know what will happen. But he said that Trump believes that he is going to turn out victorious. Moore said that Trump is very smart and he can do anything.

Moore also said that even in 2016 Trump pulled off a win even after the majority of the pollsters predicted that he will lose. "He's already done it, he's already fooled, everybody. Everybody must act right now as if this could happen again. And if it does happen again, game over," Moore said.

The Trump administration has been criticized by the public in recent times due to the way it handled the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It will be interesting to see who wins the US presidential election.