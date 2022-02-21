Miami Woman Has Sex with Underage Food Delivery Boy After Luring Him Back to Her Apartment, Arrested

A woman is facing charges after being accused of luring a teenage food-delivery boy back to her Miami Beach apartment, where police said she had sexual intercourse with the underage teen.

According to police, the alleged incident took place on Thursday at around 12:00 p.m., as the 17-year-old victim arrived at the woman's apartment on the 1400 block of West Avenue to make a food delivery for a woman named "Lizbeth." The woman was later identified as Katherine Soto Castro, 36.

Castro Invited the Teenager Back to Her Apartment, Made Him Sniff 'Poppers'



According to the arrest affidavit obtained by CBS Miami, after dropping off the food delivery and exchanging the payment for the order, the victim left the apartment. However, as he was leaving the apartment building, Castro invited him back into the apartment.

Once inside the apartment, the victim told police he and the woman took a sniff of a substance called "poppers" or "rush" that was located inside a box that was on the nightstand next to the bed.

According to Science Direct, "poppers" act as vasodilators when inhaled, resulting in a sensation some users refer to as a 'head rush', while also relaxing smooth muscles and facilitating sexual penetration during anal sex.

Official records say the victim described feeling relaxed. That is when the accused had sex with the teen while he was sitting on the bed, according to police.

Castro Charged with Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor

After the sexual encounter was over, the teen told authorities that he left the apartment and told his mother about what had just happened. He told his mom that he felt "intoxicated."

The victim's mother alerted authorities and took Castro into custody. She faces one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. In Florida, the charge â€“ a second-degree felony â€“ is punishable by up to fifteen years in prison and a $10,000 fine.