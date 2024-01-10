Miami Prison Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Inmate Inside Walk-In Refrigerator Days After Another Inmate Reported Pregnant

A Miami-Dade corrections employee is behind bars at the same prison in which he worked after being accused of sexually battering an inmate.

Johny Jovin, a 46-year-old from the West Little River neighborhood, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Jovin Accused of Kissing Inmate, Sliding His Hands into Her Pants

Police say on Dec. 31, Jovin directed an inmate working in the kitchen area of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to enter a walk-in refrigerator to help him. But when she did, he grabbed her by the waist and kissed her, according to an arrest report.

The report adds that the inmate pushed Jovin away, but he moved closer and slid his hand into her pants and touched her buttocks. Moments later, the inmate once again entered the refrigerator, with Jovin following her. For a second time, police say he inserted his hands down her pants and sexually battered her — and she pushed him away.

Jovin, who is charged with sexual battery by a law enforcement officer or correctional officer, is being held without bond.

"Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) is aware of these allegations. As such, the involved employee has been relieved of duty pending the criminal case and the results of our internal investigation into the allegations

Arrest Comes Days After Investigation into Pregnant Inmate at Same Prison

Jovin's arrest, however, is the second time an incident at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center has made headlines this month.

Last week, news broke that an inmate identified by loved ones as Daisy Link was pregnant despite being in prison since June 2022.. Link, who is being held at the jail on a second-degree murder charge, told corrections staff on Dec. 23 that she may be pregnant.

Her pregnancy was confirmed after a "thorough medical exam," according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Bridgett Johnson.

"The care, safety, and rehabilitation of all those in our custody remains our top priority," Johnson said. "And while there is no evidence of sexual battery against our inmate at this time, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are currently under active investigation."