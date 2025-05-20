Miami Nurse Removed Her Mother's Breathing Tube Because She Wanted Her to Die in 'Peace'

A Florida nurse has been arrested after she allegedly removed the intubation tube from her mother while she was in the Intensive Care Unit at a Miami hospital, leading to her death.

Juansette Sabrina Green, 54, is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person, court records show. She is in the Miami-Dade County jail without bond.

'I'm Pulling Out' Green Said Before Removing the Intubation Tube

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident took place on Friday at North Shore Medical Center in Miami. The affidavit reportedly said Green's mother was admitted to the hospital on May 5 for shortness of breath. The mom's health worsened and she was transferred to the ICU.

On Friday, Green reportedly called her son and daughter to come to the hospital because her mother's health continued to deteriorate. Green and other witnesses were in the room when the defendant allegedly said "I'm pulling out" and removed the intubation from the patient.

Green Said She 'Wanted Her Mother to Go in Peace'

An alarm went off and hospital staff rushed into the room to help the victim but Green told them to stop and said she "wanted her mother to go in peace," the affidavit reportedly said. The mother died shortly thereafter.

Green reportedly left the hospital but cops with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office arrested her at her home. According to state records, Green has been a licensed practical nurse since 2005. It's unclear if she worked at North Shore or another medical facility. She has no previous disciplinary history.

A judge this weekend found probable cause for Green's arrest and denied her bond. She remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She was assigned a public defender and pleaded not guilty. Green has a court date scheduled for Wednesday.