Miami Mom Charged, Accused of Stalking Officer Who Killed Her Mentally Ill Son

A mother is facing charges for allegedly stalking a Miami-Dade police officer who shot and killed her son back in 2022.

It's been two years since 21-year-old Richard Hollis, a man with a history of mental health issues, was shot and killed by officer Jamie Pino.

Police Said They Shot Hollis After They Saw Him Holding 'Two Knives in an Aggressive Manner'

As reported by NBC Miami, residents dialled 911 after hearing a violent dispute inside Hollis's apartment. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, Pino noticed Hollis holding "two nine-inch chef knives in an aggressive manner."

Pino claims he tased the man, but it had no effect. The officer later fatally shot Hollis. The medical examiner's office ruled his cause of death to be gunshot wounds. He had six different entrance wounds.

The state attorneys ruled Pino was doing his job and the deadly force was justifiable, a conclusion the victim's mother, Gamaly Hollis disagrees with.

Gamaly Allegedly Stalked Pino, Kept Staring at Him Through Car Window Saying 'You Killed my Son'

The grieving mother was arrested two months after her son was killed for stalking and resisting an officer. Police records say she entered an active crime scene while trying to look for Officer Pino, who was the subject of a police-involved shooting.

"Upon locating Ofc. J. Pino, the arrestee began to stare menacingly at him from the driver seat of her vehicle with a rolled down front driver-side window, while repeatedly stating, 'You killed my son,' causing officers on scene to pull attention from the investigation at hand," a court document stated.

Gamaly Posted Image of Pino's Home on Social Media with the Caption 'Bye Bye'

After this alleged incident, Hollis was ordered to stay away from Pino, which prohibited any form of communication. However, in April of 2021, she posted "bye bye" on her Facebook page with a picture of the officer's home and marked police vehicle. Jurors found her guilty of violating the stay away order.

Hollis was sentenced to 364 days in jail, but her stalking and resisting charges remained open. She was supposed to be released from jail on Thursday since she completed her sentence. However, she is being held in jail due to her pending charges. Her attorneys are also trying to argue for a bond.

Officer Pino Told Hollis 'I'm Gonna Kill Your Son' a Year Before Shooting

A year before the fatal police shooting, Pino issued a warning to Gamaly Hollis about the continuing calls to deal with her mentally ill son, who was prone to violent outbursts and brandishing knives and a BB gun around wary neighbors, as reported by Miami Herald.

"If you have a problem with the way the police deal with your son, like you had the problem last time, don't call us," Officer Jaime Pino told Hollis in a discussion recorded on another officer's body camera. "We're not social workers. We're police officers."

Then, he added: "I'm telling you. If your son takes a BB gun or a real gun out on me, I'm gonna kill your son. So if you have a problem with that, don't call us."

