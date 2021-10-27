Miami-Based Instagram Model Draws Flak for 'Funeral Photoshoot' in Front of Father's Casket

A fitness model and Instagram influencer has come under fire on social media after she shared a series of photos posing in front of her father's open casket.

Jayne Rivera, a 20-year-old model from Miami, Florida, has a huge following on TikTok and Instagram, where she frequently posts photos of herself in swimwear. Last week, she took to Instagram, revealing her father, a veteran, had passed away.

In a separate post shared on Monday, the influencer uploaded photos of herself posing in front of her father's casket. "Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived," she captioned the images, which show her wearing a black outfit with her father's open casket visible in the background.

She looks directly into the camera, smiling in some of the snaps, while glancing over her shoulder and looking away from the lens in another.

Social Media Reactions

The post instantly drew criticism from netizens who called her out for being "disrespectful" to her late father.

"Okay, so, I have finally seen the worst social media post of all-time, and I need to share it just so y'all know how far the bar has been crushed into the ground," wrote one user.

"Not cool Jayne, ur dad was a decorated vet, a photo shot by his casket should be beneath you. May he rest in eternal peace," another follower opined.

"Funeral photo shoots? This is vile, disrespectful and disgusting," commented another. "The fact that u would post something like this tells us everything we need to know about you."

In the wake of the backlash, Rivera, who boasts more than 84,000 followers on Instagram and 307,000 followers on TikTok, has deleted her Instagram account. However, her TikTok account is still active and we did find a GoFundMe page set up by Rivera for her dad, where she claims her father is a disabled veteran and is seeking $1,000 to "help the family" cover funeral expenses. So far, she has raised over $700.