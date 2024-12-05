Mexican Woman Dies After Consuming Amazonian Frog Venom as Part of Spiritual Ritual

A Mexican woman tragically lost her life after she ingested frog venom as part of a cleansing ritual on Dec. 1.

Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez, a 33-year-old short film actress participated in a cleansing ritual at a spiritual retreat she attended, which involved her consuming a drink containing the venom of the Amazonian giant monkey tree frog (Phyllomedusa bicolor).

Rodriguez Started Throwing Up, Had Severe Diarrhoea and Convulsions After Ingesting the Drink

Rodriguez was attending a spiritual retreat ceremony as part of a Healer Training Diploma when she drank a drink called Kambo, which contained the frog venom.

The drink is commonly used by natives as it is believed to help eliminate toxins from the body, some people use it to treat addictions, depression and autoimmune diseases, and it is also believed to help overcome emotional blockages and improve mental clarity. However, the drink is also banned in some countries.

In Brazil, it's illegal to sell or market Kambô. In Australia, where two deaths after Kambô rituals have led to coronial inquests, it was listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in 2021 as a Schedule 10 poison: "a substance of such danger to health as to warrant prohibition of sale, supply and use".

As reported by The Metro, Rodriguez started throwing up and had severe diarrhoea, which are part of the body's reactions while going through the "healing." She even started having convulsions.

She first refused help while feeling ill but eventually gave in when her friend came to see her, witnesses said. Rodriguez was rushed to a Red Cross hospital, where she later died. It was not immediately known how long it took for her to arrive at the hospital.

Rodriguez's Death Under Investigation, Shaman on the Run

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Durango has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of his death. They are also looking for the alleged shaman, who is believed to have fled.

The production company Mapache Films, which collaborated with Marcela, sent its condolences to the family.

"With deep regret, we mourn the death of our beloved colleague and friend, Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez,' stated the production company in Spanish. Her passing left an immense vacuum in our hearts and in our professional community. Her dedication, joy, and commitment left a profound mark on all of us who had the privilege of working beside her."

This unfortunate incident has ignited discussions about the dangers of such traditional practices and their increasing popularity among wellness seekers.