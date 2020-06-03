Martha Lucia Micher, a 66-year-old Mexican politician, went topless in the middle of an official video meeting on Zoom, unaware that her camera was still running. The incident took place last week during a video call between members of the National Regeneration Movement political party, the Bank of Mexico, and reporters.

The video conferencing app widely used by millions during the global coronavirus lockdown hit the headlines for its security loopholes (which have since reportedly been fixed) making it prone to hacking.

Senator Says She Is Not Ashamed of the Incident

As soon as the screenshot of the video call featuring a topless Micher went viral, the senator became a target of online trolls and hatemongers.

Initially, Micher apologized for the embarrassing incident, but it didn't deter the trolls from targeting her. Slamming the bullies, Micher said she was not ashamed of accidentally showing off her body. "I am Malu Micher, and I am not ashamed to have shown part of my intimacy by accident, because it is exactly the notion that a woman is 'just her body' that has allowed and fomented the objectification of women against which I have always fought," The Sun quoted Micher as saying.

Stating that she was proud of her body, Micher added: "I am a woman of 66 years of age who has breastfed four children, three of whom are today professional and responsible men, and I feel proud of my body for having nourished them.

"I am a woman who has fought for the left for almost 40 years and who has occupied various public roles in my fervent commitment for the defense of human rights, I am a woman who is not ashamed of her body, I love it and I take care of it."

Investigation Ordered into the Leak

Even as the person behind leaking the screenshots of the Zoom meeting with a topless Micher, still remains untraceable, the politician's party has stated that an inquiry would be conducted. Martha Tagle, Micher's fellow party member, tweeted: "I will investigate and sanction those responsible for taking and leaking these photos. The violence to which you were subjected cannot go unpunished."

Despite being trolled online, Micher drew strong support from fellow politicians, who slammed the critics for objectifying women. Senator Ricardo Monreal Avila said: "In view of the attacks against her, a product of a mishap during a virtual meeting, we endorse our fellowship. Morals and integrity will always be stronger than infamy and assaults."

Urging fellow politicians to draw a line on their differences, Senator Maria Elena Morena was quoted by Daily Star as saying: "The rubbish stinks in the senate and on social media. Our political and party differences should have limits."