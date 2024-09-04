Mexican Family Caught on Camera Planting Cockroaches in Food to Avoid Paying Restaurant Bill

A Mexican family has been caught scamming a restaurant after they were captured on video placing cockroaches on their plates at a restaurant in an attempt to avoid paying the bill.

The Puerto Chale restaurant in Guadalajara, Mexico, recently took to social media to share video footage a family of scammers who had threatened to make a scene because of a cockroach they had allegedly found in the dishes they ordered unless the restaurant agreed to not charge them for their meal.

Family Member Seen Removing a Cockroach from a Small Container and Placing it on a Plate

The restaurant's management was left confused when the bug was brought to their notice as it has a very strict hygiene policy in place but gave in to the patrons' demands to avoid an unnecessary scandal. However, as soon as the family left, they went through the surveillance camera footage and found proof that the whole thing had been pre-meditated.

The family of four can be seen enjoying a feast at Puerto Chale when at one point, the blonde woman at the head of the table can be seen taking out a small container from her purse and the emptying its contents over the plates on the table.

The cockroach inside doesn't want to fall out of the container, so the woman takes a fork and tries to force the bug out. With the cockroach planted, the family calls a waiter and fakes outrage and disgust over the cockroach they themselves had planted.

After complaining about the incident, the family leaves Puerto Chale with all the food they had ordered packed to go, but without paying anything for it. The management uploaded the video clip online as soon as they realized it was a scam in a bid to warn others. Watch the footage below:

Family Reportedly Used Same Tactics to Scam Other Restaurants

After the video went viral, a number of X (Twitter) users came forward to accuse the Mexican family of having scammed several restaurants in Guadalajara using the same tactics. Clips and photos of the suspects, including the blonde matriarch who was dubbed the 'Lady Cucaracha' (Cockroach Lady) have since been going viral online.

"Today we had an unpleasant experience. When we checked our cameras, we realized that a table played tricks on us. They brought a cockroach and planted it on one of our plates, Puerto Chale said in a statement obtained by Oddity Central. "Then they complained to one of our waitresses, making a fuss to get attention so that we wouldn't charge them the bill. Finally, they ordered everything to go. We remind you that at Puerto Chale we always take care of the hygiene of all our food to provide you with the best experience."