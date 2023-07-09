As Meta's Threads Vs Twitter War Intensifies, a Breakdown of Key Differences Between These Two Apps

Social media platforms play a significant role in our lives, connecting people and facilitating the exchange of ideas. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently introduced a new product called Threads, aimed at offering users a unique experience.

The app has not only attracted a whopping 50 million users within two days of launch. Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg's app, which is seen as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, became the most rapidly downloaded app outstripping ChatGPT.

The striking similarity between these two apps has irked Musk so much so that he has threatened a potential legal action against Meta. However, the launched version of Threads has many differences from its's rival Twitter. In this article, we will explore the distinctive features of Threads and compare them to the well-established platform, Twitter.

Character Limits

One of the noticeable differences between Threads and Twitter is the character limit. Meta's Threads provides users with a 500-character count limit, allowing for more extensive text-based conversations. On the other hand, Twitter limits unverified users to a maximum of 280 characters. While Twitter offers an extended character limit of 25,000 for a monthly fee of $8, Threads has not implemented a similar option at this time.

Integration with Instagram

Threads require users to have an Instagram account, leveraging the vast existing user base of the popular photo-sharing platform. When creating a profile on Threads, users are given the option to import their bio information and followers from their existing Instagram profile. This integration strengthens the connection between Threads and Instagram, providing a seamless experience for users.

Video Length

In terms of video capabilities, Threads allows users to post videos that are up to five minutes long, regardless of verification status. Twitter, on the other hand, limits unverified users to videos with a maximum length of two minutes and 20 seconds. This distinction gives Threads users greater freedom to share longer video content.

Exploration and Threading Experience

Twitter's homepage allows users to view trending topics and discover content tailored to their interests. In contrast, Threads currently relies on scrolling through the home feed to explore content. Furthermore, initiating a thread on Threads requires hitting the enter key three times, while Twitter simplifies the process with a single click on the plus button.

Profile Likes and Content Rules

Screenshots of Threads indicate that there is no separate tab to view other users' likes, unlike Twitter. Additionally, Threads adheres to the same content rules as Instagram, providing users with familiar controls to mute and block harassing accounts. This aligns Threads with Instagram's community guidelines and creates a consistent experience for users.

Interoperability and Decentralization

Connor Hayes, Meta's vice president of product, highlights one of Threads' selling points: it is built on the ActivityPub social-networking protocol, which enables interoperability with decentralized social-media apps like Mastodon. This compatibility means that Threads users can eventually engage with a wider community beyond Instagram, expanding their reach and interactions.

Advertising

Unlike Twitter, Threads has launched without ads. Meta's decision to forgo advertisements aims to generate excitement and attract users to the platform. This ad-free environment may be perceived as a positive aspect for individuals seeking a more focused and uninterrupted experience.

Meta's Threads introduces several features that differentiate it from Twitter. The 500-character count limit, integration with Instagram, longer video capabilities, and threading experience distinguish Threads as a unique platform. While Threads currently lacks certain functionalities, such as viewing profile likes, its alignment with Instagram's content rules and potential for interoperability are notable advantages. As Threads continues to evolve, it will be intriguing to observe how it captures the attention of users and shapes their social media experiences.