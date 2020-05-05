Paying an ode to the Met Gala, Vogue is organising 'A Moment with the Met', a virtual show, dedicated to the biggest fashion event of the year, on May 4. Every year, the first Monday of May is reserved for the annual Met Gala. Unfortunately, this year, the annual affair had to be cancelled owing to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The global pandemic, since its origin in China's Wuhan province in December last year, has infected nearly 3.6 million and killed over 249,000 people. With the world in lockdown, every event stands cancelled indefinitely.

What is 'A Moment with the Met'?

A collection of past Met Galas showcasing the iconic dresses and fashion moments, the online show will include an address by the Vogue's editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, performances by notable music artistes and release of new videos featuring Naomi Campbell , Stella McCartney, Liza Koshy, Cardi B and Liv Tyler.

Speaking to Vogue, Wintour said: "It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways. So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

The virtual show which would be live streamed on YouTube, would also include highlights from the previous Met Galas including the memorable moments and red carpet looks donned by the celebrities.

Here is how you can watch the event

According to Vogue, throughout the day on May 4 and 5, Vogue will look back at the best moments from the past Met Galas. The publication reported that the main event, 'A Moment With the Met', will begin at 6 p.m. EST and 3 p.m. PST on May 4. The event is live streamed exclusively on the magazine's YouTube channel. Following the opening address, a special live performance by Florence and the Machine, and a DJ set from Virgil Abloh would be organised.

E Online reported that Liza Koshy's 'Best Red Carpet Moments' will start at 10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PST. "Life in Looks: Naomi Campbell" will begin at 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PST. "Everything You Need to Know About the Met Gala" will begin after at 7 p.m. EST and 4 a.m. PST.

Additionally, Met Oral History: Cardi B and Jeremy Scott will begin on Tuesday, May 5 on 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PST. "Met Oral History: Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney" will begin at 10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PST.