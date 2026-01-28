Mesa Man Who Fatally Shot Co-worker for Pursuing Woman He Had a Crush on, Sentenced to Life

A Mesa man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his co-worker, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Tyler McGuire, 31, was sentenced to life in prison following his conviction of first degree murder in connection with the death of Deazo Seghi in the East Valley.

"This defendant carried out a planned and unprovoked killing, leaving a family to endure an unimaginable loss," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. "This sentence delivers justice for the victim and affirms that this level of violence will be met with the strongest consequences under the law."

McGuire Became Fixated with a Female Employee at a Pizza Shop Where He was Employed as a Supervisor

In Dec. 2022, authorities say McGuire was a supervisor at a Mesa pizza shop when he became "fixated" on one of his employees. McGuire told the woman he had a crush on her, but she replied that she was not interested.

Investigators said that same month, McGuire confronted Seghi, who also worked at the pizza place, over suspicions that Seghi was pursuing the woman. Over the next year, McGuire's anger toward Seghi escalated, leading him to buy a gun and track Seghi's address.

Witnesses Saw McGuire Approaching Seghi's Vehicle and Shooting Him Multiple Times, Wrote About His Plan to Kill Seghi in Diary

On Dec. 11, 2023, Seghi was found slumped over inside of his vehicle in front of an apartment complex on Evergreen Street, near Stapley Drive and Brown Road. Witnesses said McGuire went up to Seghi's vehicle and shot him multiple times in the chest before fleeing the scene.

McGuire was taken into custody just a few days later. Investigators discovered the bullet casings at the crime scene matched the bullets found in his handgun.

Prosecutors said McGuire kept a diary detailing his plan to kill Seghi. One part of the diary read, "I decided a while ago I needed to kill someone. This person hurt me," while another entry said, "If I had my way, I'd be with her. Although that opportunity was stolen from me."