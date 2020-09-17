A Florida woman by name Lovely Butts, 64, has been arrested for pouring bleach on a child and threatening to hit her with a gun during a heated argument on Monday night, authorities said. When police arrived at the scene after Butts made a call to them, they found the girl outside her home covered in bleach and screaming. Police have also recovered a gun from Butts' room during a search.

The Daytona Beach Police Department didn't reveal the name of the victim as she is a minor. Also, her age hasn't been revealed. Butts has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse as she also tried to bodily harm the girl, the police said.

Aggressive Action

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, Butts called them at about 8 pm on Monday night. On reaching the scene, they found the girl screaming in pain as she was covered with bleach. The girl said that she got into an argument about the location of Butts' medication when she poured bleach on her, causing the chemical to go into the victim's mouth and eyes and causing her to almost lose consciousness, records show.

The exact relationship between the girl and Butts is not known and also what medication she was looking for hasn't been revealed. The girl said at one point during the argument, she was locked outside the house and when she tried to return inside, Butts had a gun in her hand and threatened to "pistol whip" the girl, according to the authorities.

Almost Killed

The scared minor girl grabbed the phone and started running away when Butts threw a container of food at her chest, following which she fell down on the ground. The victim said she's got so afraid that she also started urinating in a plastic cup so that she wouldn't have to leave her room, according to the report.

Police are still investigating the incident and are trying to ascertain if Butts has any mental disorder. Police later recovered the urine cup in the victim's room and an unloaded gun in Butts' room. Butts was arrested on charges of child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She is currently lodged in Volusia County Jail.