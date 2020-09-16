Three brothers have been accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Louisiana last week after she refused money for sex and locked herself up in her bedroom to protect herself from their clutches. However, she couldn't protect herself as the three brothers broke open the door and repeatedly raped her, while the other family members were in a separate room at their home.

Kenner police said that they have arrested two of the suspects, while the third brother is at large. The two have been charged with first-degree rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13. One of the three suspects is the boyfriend of the 10-year-old's mother.

Innocent Victim

Kenner police have so far arrested two of the suspects identified as Raul Paz-Perez and Wilmer Paz-Perez, both 35, while the third Elder Paz-Perez, 31 is still at large. Elder is the boyfriend of the 10-year-old girl's mother. He, along with his brothers, has been living with the girl's family for some time now.

The alleged rape happened when the girl's mother wasn't at home. The three brothers were alone with the 10-year-old girl on Wednesday when they made sexual advances toward her, offering her money for sex acts, said Lt. Michael Cunningham of Kenner police.

The girl constantly tried to refuse and after anticipating trouble, ran way and locked herself in another room but one of the brothers managed to bust the door and entered the room. "After defeating the lock, the three entered the room, undressed the victim, held her down and sexually assaulted her," Kenner police said in a statement.

Repeat Sex Offender?

Although the mother wasn't present at home, the girl's 15-year-old sister and two stepsiblings were present at the time of the alleged rape. However, they were in another room and didn't realize what was happening. The 10-year-old initially didn't tell anyone about the incident as she was too terrified. However, a few days later she told a relative about the sexual assault and rape, following which Raul and Wilmer were arrested on Saturday night.

Elder is still at large and police are trying to track him. "We don't know where he is," Cunningham said. "He may be out of state." Detectives are also investigating if Elder also sexually assaulted the 15-year-old sister after she "made a disclosure" to investigators about an incident a few years earlier, Cunningham said. Police is also interviewing the two step siblings of the girl to ascertain if they two were victims of the three brothers.

Raul and Wilmer are in Jefferson Parish Correctional Center after their bail was denied on Tuesday. Police also said that the two brothers are originally from Honduras and were in the United States illegally, while Elder's immigration status is still unclear.