German automaker Daimler AG, which owns Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, has decided to recall close to 750,000 of its vehicles because the vehicles' sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off.

Defective sunroofs

The company said on Saturday that it will recall 744,000 of its vehicles in the United States due to a manufacturing defect in the sunroof panels that causes them to detach from the vehicle and fly off, which could pose as a hazard and lead to road accidents, Reuters reported.

The automaker said the bonding between the glass panel and the sliding frame might not meet specifications and could lead to sunroofs detaching.

Which models have been affected?

Daimler AG has recalled vehicles manufactured between 2001 and 2011 in the US. These include more than two dozen models from C-Class, CLK-Class, CLS-Class and E-Class lines.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), all four models came with an optional sunroof and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate over time, which causes the sunroof to come off and poses a danger to drivers.

Owners whose vehicles may have been affected will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if required, without any charge. Those who have already paid to repair the issue will be able to claim a refund for the same from Daimler.

How to check if your car has been affected?

In order to find out whether your Mercedes-Benz is among the affected vehicles, you can head over to the recall information page on Mercedes-Benz USA's official website and enter your 17-digit VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). If your vehicle is affected, you can contact your preferred authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer to schedule an appointment at your earliest convenience.

Mercedes-Benz USA's handling of vehicle recalls

Last month, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA agreed to pay a $20 million civil penalty in connection with its handling of vehicle recalls following a year-long government investigation of 1.4 million recalled vehicles.

According to NHTSA, the company did not notify vehicle owners about vehicle recalls on time, failed to submit all reports and did not launch at least two recalls in a timely fashion. Under the terms of the settlement, the car manufacturer will have to cough up $13 million and an additional $7 million in fines if it fails to comply with the agreement.