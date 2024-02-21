Memphis Mom Who Posted Photos of 5-Year-Old Daughter Waxing A Woman to Promote Hair Removal Business Arrested

A Memphis woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect after allegedly posting images to social media showing her 5-year-old daughter waxing several naked adults.

According to court records, the woman, 30-year-old Jasmine Moss, is currently in police custody in Shelby County, Tenn. The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that Moss was charged with child neglect and a bond has not been set.

Local news station WREG reported that police had received more than 80 complaints about Moss and her social media videos last week. The images, posted to advertise her hair removal business, allegedly showed her 5-year-old daughter working with hot wax and applying it to a number of nude women.

The woman's hair removal business is believed to have been run out of her home in Memphis, local WREG reported. The outlet reported that Moss had allegedly "bragged" online about her daughter performing hair removal services on 24 customers over eight hours, earning $700 for her work. Moss soon began to receive backlash online and deleted her social media posts, according to WREG.

Police reviewed the social media videos and three images that allegedly showed the 5-year-old applying wax to the nude pubic areas of several adults, as pointed out by a WMCTV report.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began to investigate the posts and a warrant was issued for Moss' arrest the day after it began reviewing the clips. Moss was then arrested on Tuesday, the department said.