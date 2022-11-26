Melon Music Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch MMA from the US, Canada, and More

Melon Music Awards 2022 will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday, November 26, at 6 pm KST. With just hours left for the star-studded event to begin with a live stream, the organizers have shared an exciting list of performers' line-up. The list includes (G)I-DLE, IVE, NewJeans, MONSTA X, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and STAYC.
People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms. International K-pop fans can also enjoy the annual event on the official YouTube channel of 1theK.
MMA 2022 is also available live online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Kakao TV app and website, Wavve app and website, and TV app with KakaoBank will stream the award ceremony live online for K-pop fans in South Korea. Overseas fans can watch the star-studded award ceremony online through the following streaming platforms:
- Japan - U-NEXT
- Indonesia - CXO Media
- Vietnam - FPT Play
- North America - 1theK's official YouTube channel
- Singapore - 1theK's official YouTube channel
- Middle East - 1theK's official YouTube channel
- United Kingdom - 1theK's official YouTube channel
Here is everything to know about the Melon Music Awards 2022, also known as MMA 2022.
The annual award ceremony is hosted by one of the popular music platforms in South Korea, Melon. The ceremony will take place as an in-person event for the first time in the last three years. The star-studded award show has been held online over the previous two years due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
"We will make MMA 2022 a festival where fans and artists as well as music industry representatives can all shine and harmonize to end the year with a brilliant finale", Lee Je Wook, the head of Melon within Kakao Entertainment, teased.
Presenters and Performers Line-up
Popular K-pop bands and artists have joined the performers' line-up of MMA 2022. The list includes LE SSERAFIM, STAYC, BE'O, BIG Naughty, 10cm, GOMAK BOYS, (G)I-DLE, IVE, NewJeans, MONSTA X, TXT, ENHYPEN, and ATBO.
Renowned actress Lee Sun Bin, Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop from A Business Proposal, Go Min Si from Decision to Leave, actor Cha Seung Won, Jung Sung Hwa of the film Hero (literal title), Kim Hyang Gi, model and actor Lee Soo Hyuk, actress Park Ji Hu from All of Us Are Dead, Yang Hye Ji from Nevertheless, Bae Hyun Sung from Our Blues, Moon Sang Min from The Queen's Umbrella, HaHa, Shin Hyun Ji, Jason, Hong Hyun Hee, and Aiki will present the awards this year. The stars will be joined by online personalities Jonathan and Patricia and makeup artist LeoJ as presenters.
Nomination List
The winners of Melon Music Awards 2022 will be decided based on online voting, Meon downloads and streaming counts, and judges' evaluation. Albums and songs released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022, were eligible for nominations this year.
Artist of the Year and Top 10
- 10cm
- aespa
- BE'O
- BIGBANG
- BIG Naughty
- BLACKPINK
- BOL4
- BTS
- Choi Ye Na
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- IVE
- Jay Park
- Juho
- Kassy
- KyoungSeo
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Mujin
- Lim Young Woong
- MeloMance
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- SEVENTEEN
- sokodomo
- STAYC
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
- Tophyun
- WSG Wannabe
Album of the Year
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- (G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE
- IU for Pieces
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- NewJeans for New Jeans
- PSY for PSY 9th
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
- SEVENTEEN for Face The Sun
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU
Best Song of the Year
- BE'O for Counting Stars (featuring Beenzino)
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- Jay Park for GANADARA (featuring IU)
- Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) for Drunken Confession
- PSY for That That (produced by and featuring BTS' Suga)
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- sokodomo for Merry-Go-Round (featuring Zion.T and Wonstein) (produced by Slom)
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU
New Artist of the Year
- Billlie
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
Best Group (Male)
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- MONSTA X
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
Best Group (Female)
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- NewJeans
Best Solo Artist (Male)
- 10cm
- BE'O
- BIG Naughty
- Lim Young Woong
- PSY
Best Solo Artist (Female)
- Choi Ye Na
- IU
- Kassy
- KyoungSeo
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Netizen Popularity Award
- BIGBANG
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ha Sung Woon
- IVE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN