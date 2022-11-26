Melon Music Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch MMA from the US, Canada, and More

Melon Music Awards 2022 will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday, November 26, at 6 pm KST. With just hours left for the star-studded event to begin with a live stream, the organizers have shared an exciting list of performers' line-up. The list includes (G)I-DLE, IVE, NewJeans, MONSTA X, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and STAYC.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms. International K-pop fans can also enjoy the annual event on the official YouTube channel of 1theK.

MMA 2022 is also available live online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Kakao TV app and website, Wavve app and website, and TV app with KakaoBank will stream the award ceremony live online for K-pop fans in South Korea. Overseas fans can watch the star-studded award ceremony online through the following streaming platforms:

Japan - U-NEXT

Indonesia - CXO Media

Vietnam - FPT Play

North America - 1theK's official YouTube channel

Singapore - 1theK's official YouTube channel

Middle East - 1theK's official YouTube channel

United Kingdom - 1theK's official YouTube channel

Here is everything to know about the Melon Music Awards 2022, also known as MMA 2022.

The annual award ceremony is hosted by one of the popular music platforms in South Korea, Melon. The ceremony will take place as an in-person event for the first time in the last three years. The star-studded award show has been held online over the previous two years due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"We will make MMA 2022 a festival where fans and artists as well as music industry representatives can all shine and harmonize to end the year with a brilliant finale", Lee Je Wook, the head of Melon within Kakao Entertainment, teased.

Presenters and Performers Line-up

Popular K-pop bands and artists have joined the performers' line-up of MMA 2022. The list includes LE SSERAFIM, STAYC, BE'O, BIG Naughty, 10cm, GOMAK BOYS, (G)I-DLE, IVE, NewJeans, MONSTA X, TXT, ENHYPEN, and ATBO.

Renowned actress Lee Sun Bin, Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop from A Business Proposal, Go Min Si from Decision to Leave, actor Cha Seung Won, Jung Sung Hwa of the film Hero (literal title), Kim Hyang Gi, model and actor Lee Soo Hyuk, actress Park Ji Hu from All of Us Are Dead, Yang Hye Ji from Nevertheless, Bae Hyun Sung from Our Blues, Moon Sang Min from The Queen's Umbrella, HaHa, Shin Hyun Ji, Jason, Hong Hyun Hee, and Aiki will present the awards this year. The stars will be joined by online personalities Jonathan and Patricia and makeup artist LeoJ as presenters.

Nomination List

The winners of Melon Music Awards 2022 will be decided based on online voting, Meon downloads and streaming counts, and judges' evaluation. Albums and songs released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022, were eligible for nominations this year.

Artist of the Year and Top 10

10cm

aespa

BE'O

BIGBANG

BIG Naughty

BLACKPINK

BOL4

BTS

Choi Ye Na

(G)I-DLE

IU

IVE

Jay Park

Juho

Kassy

KyoungSeo

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Mujin

Lim Young Woong

MeloMance

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

PSY

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

sokodomo

STAYC

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Tophyun

WSG Wannabe

Album of the Year

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

(G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE

IU for Pieces

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

NewJeans for New Jeans

PSY for PSY 9th

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

SEVENTEEN for Face The Sun

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU

Best Song of the Year

BE'O for Counting Stars (featuring Beenzino)

BIGBANG for Still Life

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

IVE for LOVE DIVE

Jay Park for GANADARA (featuring IU)

Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) for Drunken Confession

PSY for That That (produced by and featuring BTS' Suga)

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

sokodomo for Merry-Go-Round (featuring Zion.T and Wonstein) (produced by Slom)

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU

New Artist of the Year

Billlie

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Best Group (Male)

BIGBANG

BTS

MONSTA X

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Best Group (Female)

aespa

BLACKPINK

(G)I-DLE

IVE

NewJeans

Best Solo Artist (Male)

10cm

BE'O

BIG Naughty

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Best Solo Artist (Female)

Choi Ye Na

IU

Kassy

KyoungSeo

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Netizen Popularity Award