Philanthropist Melinda Gates said that after health workers, black people should be first in line to receive the vaccination for coronavirus, when developed. The co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said the pandemic has seen a disproportionate rate of deaths of black men.

Gates recently stirred a controversy after she appeared wearing a piece of jewelry which resembled an inverted cross. Often in the midst of issues raised by anti-vaxxers, both Melinda Gates and her husband Bill Gates, have been accused of inserting monitoring chips in humans under the garb of COVID-19 vaccine.

In US, After Health Workers, Black People Should Get Vaccine - Melinda

Recently, in an interview with Time magazine, Melinda spoke at length about the protests and the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man.

Calling the racial discrimination protests a moment of reckoning for the US, Melinda said: "We all need to really pause during this time and learn as best we can from it. Even before we saw this senseless death, COVID had already started to show us gaps and structural problems in our country. We are seeing black men die at a disproportionate rate. We know the way out of COVID-19 will be a vaccine, and it needs to go out equitably."

On being asked how to ensure equity in the distribution of vaccine, Melinda said the first people that need this vaccine are the 60 million health care workers around the world. "They deserve to get it before anybody else. Then you start tiering."

Stating that black people should be next in line for the vaccine, Gates said: "In the US, that would be black people next, quite honestly, and many other people of color. They are having disproportionate effects from COVID-19. From there, people with underlying health conditions, and then people who are older. Those are the ones who all need it first."

Netizens Lash Out at Melinda Gates Once Again

Recently Bill Gates quashed conspiracy theories accusing him of implanting monitoring microchips through COVID-19 vaccine. The recent comments of Melinda did not go well with the netizens either, who accused her of racism and using black people as guinea pigs.

"In the US, that would be black people next, quite honestly, and many other people of color. They are having disproportionate effects from COVID-19" @melindagates. We are not your guinea pigs. Give us back our wealth. Our sickness rate is a direct result of stolen wealth! #ADOS," tweeted a user.

"@melindagates You assume black people in this country will take a new vaccine that could Potentially have serious side affects, tells me what you think about black people. YOU and ALL of your family members take it first and document side affects you may have for at least 2 yrs," wrote another.

"Broke your heart, Are you for real. Bet you cant wait to get your vacines into black people and doctors. Oh ps dont forget to try the poisons on yourself and family FIRST. See for yourself the great they do. HYPOCRIT," wrote a user.